Reader photo: Sweetly singing

One of the sweetest voices that often goes unseen, the northern waterthrush – a member of the warbler family – getting ready for a winter vacation in southern Mexico. Early September morning in Hauser. (Angela Marie/courtesy)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

One of the sweetest voices that often goes unseen, the northern waterthrush – a member of the warbler family – enjoys a September morning in Hauser before its winter vacation in southern Mexico.

