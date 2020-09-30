Reader photo: Sweetly singing
Wed., Sept. 30, 2020
One of the sweetest voices that often goes unseen, the northern waterthrush – a member of the warbler family – enjoys a September morning in Hauser before its winter vacation in southern Mexico.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.