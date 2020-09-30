On the air
Wed., Sept. 30, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta ESPN
11 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs ABC
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Oakland ESPN
1 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS
2 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego ESPN2
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland ESPN
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Football, Australian Rules
1 a.m. (Friday): Geelong at Port Adelaide FS2
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Denver at NY Jets NFL
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Soccer
8 a.m.: UEFA Champions League CBS Sports
Tennis
2 a.m. (Friday): French Open Tennis
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: Kansas St. at West Virginia ESPNU
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
