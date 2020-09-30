SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta ESPN

11 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs ABC

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Oakland ESPN

1 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS

2 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego ESPN2

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland ESPN

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Football, Australian Rules

1 a.m. (Friday): Geelong at Port Adelaide FS2

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Denver at NY Jets NFL

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Soccer

8 a.m.: UEFA Champions League CBS Sports

Tennis

2 a.m. (Friday): French Open Tennis

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: Kansas St. at West Virginia ESPNU

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 135
Tags: on the air, tv

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

6 easy ways to create the ballpark experience at home

Group of male friends watching a baseball and celebrating a home run from their favorite team (Antonio_diaz Antonio_diaz / Thinkstock)

As much as pretty much all of us secretly want to be superfans, it’s pretty hard to make it to every home game.