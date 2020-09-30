Madison Wilson from Cascade High School earns Student of The Week

Elijah Collins SWX

GREAT FALLS- “I just think it’s fun. I like giving back. You know I’ve been blessed with a lot so why not bless others with it”, says Wilson, a senior at Cascade High School.

Besides being a three-sport athlete there’s a lot more than Madison Wilson is known for. When she’s not on the court or the golf course, she spends the majority of her time with the BPA organization, helping with the food bank and the Special Olympics.

Her favorite service of them all is helping out with the Montana Youth Council and being a voice for military kids just like her.

“I grew up as a military kid and I didn’t know much about what that meant until I came to these camps and got to know these people and see that there were other people just like me and now I get to give that back and show that there are people that are there for them too.”

Growing up with three other siblings, Wilson says they always found themselves inspiring and pushing one another to be the best they can. Her biggest inspiration in the family is her father Chris Wilson.

“He’s just so compassionate to everyone he’s ever met, it could be a stranger in Walmart and he could just talk to them like they’ve been best friends forever. He always goes out to help anyone with whatever they need, doesn’t matter what they’re doing he’d drop to go help them.”

During Wilson’s time at Cascade High School, she has built so many close relations, many she’ll never forget. Even though head volleyball coach Liz Edmundson is excited about what the future holds for Wilson. She says her presence on the court will forever be missed.

“She’s always cheering whether she’s on the court or off the court on the bench, and then in practice, she is full of energy and we’ll really miss that loud energetic presence next year”, says Edmundson.

Grace Satterwhite is a senior at Cascade High School and is also a teammate and life-long friend with Wilson. These two have gone to school with each other their whole life and Satterwhite says there’s always been something special about Wilson that inspires her as well.

“Just her work ethic, she’s always working hard and you know no matter what, even if she gets a bad grade on something, she’ll go the extra mile and try and do better”, says Satterwhite.

Although her journey through high school is coming to an end, Wilson plans to attend MSU and become a pediatrician.