In brief: BLM Lifts Fire Restrictions in Eastern Washington

By staff and wire reports

The Bureau of Land Management Spokane District has lifted the regulated fire closure on public lands administered by the BLM and the Bureau of Reclamation in Eastern Washington.

The termination of the regulated fire closure is effective in the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

Caution is advised at all times when operating motor vehicles on roads or trails with vegetation or high grasses. Due to fire hazard risk, the public is asked not to bring fireworks or exploding targets onto public lands at any time. The public is also asked to ensure that any campfires are completely extinguished and cold before departure from a camping area.

Scotchman Peak group seeks coordinator

Ready to get to work saving the wild Scotchmans? Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness is hiring a communication and outreach coordinator to provide leadership, coordination and oversight of their outreach, communication and fundraising efforts.

The group is looking for someone with a connection to the land and a passion for conservation.

Interested applicants can find more information at the Friends of Scotchman Peaks website. (www.scotchmanpeaks.org/job-opportunities).

Audubon meeting will examine Saltese Flats

Spokane Audubon Society’s Oct. 14 on-line meeting via Zoom will feature a presentation on the Saltese Flats wetland restoration project by Nicki Feiten, Water Resource Scientist with Spokane County Environmental Services.

The county owns approximately 600 acres of Saltese Flats, a former lake bed about 15 miles east of Spokane that is used for reclaimed water discharge and provides habitat for many birds and other wildlife.

Feiten will address plans for vegetation control, native species regrowth, wildlife habitat enhancement and visitor recreation. Learn how to participate in this meeting in the October edition of the chapter’s newsletter at www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.

WDFW updates salmon seasons on upper Columbia River

Returns of upper Columbia River-bound coho salmon are sufficient to meet broodstock needs and to provide for sport angler harvest, so WDFW will open retention of coho salmon on the upper Columbia.

Priest Rapids Dam to Rock Island Dam is open until Oct. 15 with a daily limit of six salmon. Up to two may be adult chinook and up to two may be coho. The minimum size is 12 inches. Release sockeye.

Rock Island Dam to Rocky Reach Dam is also open until Oct. 15 with the same restrictions, but up four may be sockeye. Release wild adult chinook.

Anglers are advised to routinely check WDFW’s emergency rules website at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/ for updates. More info: Ephrata regional office (509) 754-4624, or email TeamEphrata@dfw.wa.gov.