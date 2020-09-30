Former Eastern Washington kicker Nick Reynolds succumbs to kidney failure
Former Eastern Washington University kicker and punter Nick Reynolds died Saturday of kidney failure.
Reynolds, an ex-Cheney High standout and father of two, was 40.
The 2004 EWU graduate punted 152 times in his career with a 38.8-yard average, a mark that still ranks in the top 10 in the Eagles’ record book.
Reynolds, who had a career-long punt of 60 yards, was also 7 for 13 in field-goal attempts and averaged 49 yards a kickoff.
“The time Nick and I shared during our playing days was memorable,” said EWU head coach Aaron Best, who was a teammate of Reynolds. “He represented his city, community, school, athletics and his teams with pride.
“Nick will be missed but not forgotten.”
Reynolds, an all-around football player at Cheney High, was also a record-breaking and all-state midfielder in soccer.
Memorial donations, per his obituary’s request, can be made in his name to EWU athletics’ fundraising program, the Eagle Athletic Fund.
