Sports > Area sports Axe Throwing Comes To Great Falls Wed., Sept. 30, 2020

Leo Goldman SWX

Leo Goldman / SWX

Have you ever gotten so mad about something that you wanted to throw a deadly weapon? Well now you can, and without the felony charge that would normally come with it! “I think it’s just the excitement behind throwing axes.” Said Josh Tearnen of Carved Axe Throwing. Axe throwing is one of the fasting growing sports out there, and The name is pretty self explanatory. It’s basically darts but instead of the dart, you’re using, well, you already know. “You can play 21, you can play cornhole scoring 21, you can play around the world, you can play first out, you can play basically whatever you want. Or you could just throw for fun!” Said Tearnen “Playing with dangerous weapons in like a controlled environment, probably.” Said Alyssa Cortez, Axe Throwing Enthusiast “I had a little old gal, 79 years old, had a hard as heck time for the first few throws, after about halfway through, she was throwing like a champ. It’s just seeing the people throwing and having fun. It’s something different.” Said Tearnen. In addition to just being a fun activity, there’s a high amount of skill that it takes to be good at axe throwing, if you’re playing competitively. “Hardest part about this is getting your distance. Figuring out, you know, you’re not always going to stick the axe, but it’s a distance game. The axes are all different lengths, so standing in the right place to stick it every time. People come in here and they don’t have a single clue as to what they’re doing. Then, within minutes of me helping them out, every time.” Said Tearnen. But for those just playing for fun or to blow off steam, nothing beats chucking a murder weapon at the board and getting a bullseye.