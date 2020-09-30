Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for Oct. 1

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

Idaho Fish and Game is asking hunters to help provide samples from deer so they can be tested for chronic wasting disease, particularly deer taken in hunting units bordering, or near the states of Montana, Utah and Wyoming, all of which have CWD in their big game herds. The disease has never been detected in Idaho, but animals with CWD have been found within miles of the border. Hunters can assist by making harvested animals available at check stations, or providing heads or lymph nodes from harvested animals and mailing them (lymph nodes only), or dropping them off, at various locations. Hunters can get detailed information about CWD, including how to provide a sample, and also a list of statewide locations for dropping them off at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd .

For the third year in a row, Mike Matkowski and Richard Shaff took first place in the "Old Farts Bass Tournament" on Potholes Reservoir with a one day winning weight of 21.22 pounds that netted them $1,340. This annual event requires at least one angler in the boat to be over 40, and while I admire the winning poundage for 8 hours of fishing, to me a 40-year-old is a young pup.

Normally, the pikeminnow rewards program on the Snake and Columbia rivers pays anglers $5-$8 for each qualifying fish. Now, however, due to lower participation for the year, all eligible northern pikeminnow are worth $10 per fish through the end of the season on Oct. 11. In addition, all tagged pikeminnow – normally worth $500 each – will be paid at $1,000 per fish. The closest check station to the Inland Empire is Boyer Park on the Snake in Washington, and this is typically one of the best times for catching.

With bird seasons opening, shotgunners would do well to remember the rifle shooter’s mantra “Aim small, miss small,” even though shotguns aren’t aimed. Good clay target shooters will focus on the rings on the clay, or the front edge. Of course, there’s a lot more to look at on a duck or a pheasant than there is on an orange disk, but lock your eyes onto the head, the eye, or the bill and you’ll place your patterns consistently on the front end of the bird.

Fly fishing

Silver Bow Fly Shop said that with the big change in weather, fall insects will be on the menu everywhere. Good flies will be October caddis, fall caddis, BWOs, mahogany duns and midges.

Throw nymphs and streamers in the morning and dry flies at midday. Montana rivers are fishing well now.

Fishing has been good this week on the Spokane River. The big Chubby Chernobyl with droppers (Twenty Inchers, Red Darts, Blow Torch and Peeking Caddis) will get it done.

If you want more numbers, just stick to a traditional indicator rig or the Euro rigs with one of the above.

The North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River is moving into fall mode. Most cutthroat are going to be found in the deeper pools and runs.

For dry fly activity look for midday to be the best with caddis, October caddis, BWOs, midges, and mahogany dun mayflies. In the morning, use nymphs or streamers until it warms up.

The deeper pools on the St. Joe will become more important as the cutthroat begin to move out of the traditional summer water, although don’t overlook the riffle runs yet.

Nymphing and streamers will work all day. Take some mahogany duns, BWOs, midges, fall caddis and October caddis.

Trout and kokanee

Lake Coeur d’Alene is still good for kokanee, but you’ll be catching mostly next year’s fish – 10-inchers. The big fish are in spawning mode and turning red. Hayden Lake kokanee are still biting for trollers at about 40 feet. For the most part, these are silver 11- to 13-inchers, but anglers will occasionally haul in a fish over 16 inches in full spawning dress. Loon Lake kokanee have definitely lost their sheen, but they are still several weeks away from spawning and the bite remains good for 11- to 13-inch fish that are still in pretty good shape.

A few of the Washington lakes that remain open through Oct. 31 and still provide decent fishing, mostly for trout, are Clear, Davis, Deer, Liberty, Marshall, Medical, Sacheen and the Skookum. Check your Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for other open waters, and remember that lakes that are not listed, such as Bead and Jump-off Joe, are open year-round.

Waitts Lake is again worth a special mention for trout anglers.

Trolling the middle with a Muddler Minnow and a flasher is pretty close to a guarantee for some nice rainbow and browns.

Salmon and steelhead

WDFW has updated salmon seasons on the Columbia River. Beginning today, from Priest Rapids Dam to Rock Island Dam, the daily limit will be six salmon. Up to two may be adult chinook and up to two may be coho. The same updates are for the stretch from Rock Island Dam to Rocky Reach Dam, except anglers there may also retain up to four sockeye in their six-fish limit.

Crab Creek below Wanapum Dam has been giving up some nice chinook salmon lately, and fishing should improve as we move into autumn.

The Grande Ronde River is giving up some steelhead, and they are somewhat bigger than last season. Anglers there say the fish are spread throughout the system and there is no particular concentration in any one area. The Clearwater River is showing some steelhead consistency in many parts of the river.

Icicle River will be open for the retention of coho salmon with a limit of two beginning today.

Spiny ray

Long Lake has been good for nice-sized perch, and the hot fishing should continue at least through mid-October. Don’t settle for just perch, though, as Long can provide a smorgasbord of other species – bass, walleye and trout in addition to some big pike and, most recently, some chinook salmon that evidently worked their way down from Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Pike anglers are catching some decent-sized northerns from Idaho’s Chain Lakes, and Lake Coeur d’Alene gets better every week.

Other species

A limited white sturgeon retention fishery for fish 44-50 inches fork length is offered in Washington on Saturday on the Columbia River from the Wauna Powerline crossing upstream to the Bonneville Dam, and the Cowlitz River. Catch-and-release fishing for sturgeon will continue to be allowed on all non-retention days.

Hunting

The Idaho youth pheasant hunting season runs from Saturday through Oct. 9. Youth ages 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the hunt if they’re accompanied nonhunting Idaho licensed hunter age 18 years or older. Pheasant hunting at release sites starts at 10 a.m. daily with one exception in the Clearwater Region. Youth hunters do not need an Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt where birds are stocked, but they are required to wear hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season while hunting at those locations. Fish and Game has recently expanded the statewide pheasant stocking program to include the WMAs of Boundary-Smith Creek and the Coeur d’Alene River-Strobel and Lane Marsh Parcels in the Panhandle Region. For a full list of areas where pheasants will be stocked and number of birds to be stocked, go to the Pheasant Stocking Program webpage and click on each location.

Quail, chukar and gray partridge are open in Idaho and open Saturday in Washington. Quail numbers are up, as are gray partridge, and chukar populations appear to be similar to last year’s. Idaho pheasants open in the Panhandle region Oct. 10.

Reports from the five-day senior pheasant hunt last week in Eastern Washington suggest cover is optimal but bird numbers may be down.

There do appear to be pockets in the Palouse country that saw good second hatches, as a lot of young birds were found.