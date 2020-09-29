Roman Torres is returning to Seattle as Sounders and Inter Miami agree on trade

Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seattle Sounders are bringing back another member of their championship squad. After getting Brad Smith back earlier this month, Panamanian defender Roman Torres is heading back to Seattle, the Sounders announced Monday.

The Sounders acquired the 34-year-old defender from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Torres will be allowed to rejoin the Rave Green for training and matches upon completion of a quarantine period.

“Roman is a good, veteran player who we know well and believe will provide a nice complement to the existing group,” general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming him back to the club as we prepare for the final stretch of the 2020 season.”

Torres returns after making 80 career MLS appearances for Seattle from 2015 to 2019 and was a part of three Western Conference championship runs and two MLS Cup titles.

Sounders fans remember Torres fondly for netting the winning penalty kick against Toronto FC to help Seattle clinch its first MLS Cup in 2016. After returning from a 10-game suspension in 2019, Torres also played a pivotal role down the stretch to help Seattle clinch that season’s title.

“We are pleased to welcome Román back to the squad. He helped us win two MLS Cups and will be a strong addition in a push for a third championship,” coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “His leadership has always provided an important presence on and off the field for us. I look forward to having him back in training and games as soon as possible.”

Torres played limited minutes for Inter Miami, appearing in five of 14 games this season and starting four.

Torres has also long been a defensive staple for Panama, making over 100 appearances and captaining the national team in the 2015 Gold Cup. He scored the winning goal against Costa Rica to that qualifed Panama for its first World Cup in 2017.

The Sounders, fresh off a 3-1 victory over the L.A. Galaxy, return home to face Vancouver on Saturday at CenturyLink Field.