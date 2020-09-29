SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Korean Baseball Organization

2:25 a.m. (Thursday): TBA ESPN2

Baseball, MLB playoffs

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta ESPN

10 a.m.: Houston at Minnesota ESPN2

11 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs ABC

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Oakland ESPN

1 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS

2 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego ESPN2

4 p.m.: NY Yankees at Cleveland ESPN

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, NBA Finals

6 p.m.: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers ABC

Bowling

4 p.m.: PBA Finals FS1

Football, Australian Rules

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): TBA FS2

Tennis

2 a.m. (Thursday): French Open Tennis

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 119
Tags: on the air, tv

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

6 easy ways to create the ballpark experience at home

Group of male friends watching a baseball and celebrating a home run from their favorite team (Antonio_diaz Antonio_diaz / Thinkstock)

As much as pretty much all of us secretly want to be superfans, it’s pretty hard to make it to every home game.