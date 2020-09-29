On the air
Tue., Sept. 29, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Korean Baseball Organization
2:25 a.m. (Thursday): TBA ESPN2
Baseball, MLB playoffs
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta ESPN
10 a.m.: Houston at Minnesota ESPN2
11 a.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs ABC
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Oakland ESPN
1 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS
2 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego ESPN2
4 p.m.: NY Yankees at Cleveland ESPN
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, NBA Finals
6 p.m.: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers ABC
Bowling
4 p.m.: PBA Finals FS1
Football, Australian Rules
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): TBA FS2
Tennis
2 a.m. (Thursday): French Open Tennis
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.