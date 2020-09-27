Local NFL roundup: Cooper Kupp hits paydirt in 100-yard game, but Rams can’t finish comeback

The Los Angeles Rams came up short, despite Cooper Kupp’s best efforts.

The former Eastern Washington star went over the century mark for the first time this season, catching nine passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, but Los Angeles couldn’t finish off the comeback Sunday afternoon, losing 35-32 to the Buffalo Bills.

It was 28-3 late in the third quarter when the Rams rattled off 29 consecutive point to take a 32-28 lead with 4:30 to play. Kupp was a key part of the comeback effort, with three of his nine receptions coming during the team’s third scoring drive of the second half.

During that possession, the fourth-year player moved the chains after a 17-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff, then reeled in an 8-yarder, and was left uncovered for a 16-yard touchdown reception that closed the gap to three points at 28-25.

Kupp, a former Walter Payton Award winner at EWU, has now logged nine 100-yard receiving games in his career. Sunday’s performance in Buffalo marked the Yakima native’s first 100-yard effort since he had seven catches for 220 yards on Oct. 27, 2019, against Cincinnati.

In three games this season, Kupp’s caught 18 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.

See below to find out how other local college standouts fared Sunday in the NFL.

Nsimba Webster (EWU), Los Angeles Rams: Normally, Webster would be on the stat sheet for his work as a kick/punt returner, but Sunday the wide receiver’s only contribution was a special teams tackle.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), San Francisco 49ers: One week after leading San Francisco in receiving, Bourne went over the 60-yard marker again, catching four passes for 633 yards in the 49ers’ 36-9 victory over the New York Giants.

Brett Rypien (Shadle Park), Denver Broncos: Originally signed to the Broncos practice squad, Rypien was promoted to the active squad two days ago in the wake of an injury to No. 1 quarterback Drew Lock. Then, in the fourth quarter, the Broncos removed started Jeff Driskel, giving Rypien the first snaps of his NFL career

The Spokane native and Shadle Park graduate opened an impressive 8-of-8 with 53 yards, but was intercepted on the goal line on a pass intended for Jerry Jeudy. Denver lost 28-10 to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho), Mike Iupati (Idaho), Seattle Seahawks: By and large it wasn’t a stellar showing for Seattle’s defense, but Mayowa made his presence known with one tackle, two quarterback hits and one fumble recovery in a 38-31 win over Dallas.

Iupati and Seattle’s offensive line allowed four sacks, but Russell Wilson still threw for five touchdowns and 315 touchdowns, while the Seahawks added another 115 yards on the ground.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho), New Orleans Saints: Elliss got another start for New Orleans at his “Sam” linebacker position, but didn’t record any stats for the Saints in a 37-30 home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Notes: Joe Dahl (WSU) of the Detroit Lions and Jalen Thompson (WSU) of the Arizona Cardinals are currently on the injured reserve and didn’t suit up for their respective teams Sunday.