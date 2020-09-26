On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 26, 2020
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NHRA, Gatornationals FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Live look-ins MLB
Noon: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox TBS
Noon: Seattle at Oakland Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut ESPN
Noon: Seattle vs. Minnesota ABC
Bowling
9 a.m., PBA, Division Quarterfinals 1 FS1
4 p.m.: PBA, Division Quarterfinals 2 FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New England CBS
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Buffalo Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at New Orleans NBC
Golf
5:30 a.m.: European, Irish Open Golf
Noon: PGA, Puntacana Resort Championship NBC
Rugby
11:30 a.m.: Champions Cup, Exeter vs. Toulouse NBC Sports
Soccer
5:55 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle at Tottenham NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Manchester City NBC Sports
7 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver vs. Portland Root
Soccer, college women
11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPNU
1 p.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPNU
Tennis
9 a.m.: French Open NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Football, NFL
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle 94.5-FM
Note: All events are subject to change. To ensure you don’t miss any events, check with your cable provider for listings.
