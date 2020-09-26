On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NHRA, Gatornationals FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Live look-ins MLB

Noon: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox TBS

Noon: Seattle at Oakland Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami ESPN

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut ESPN

Noon: Seattle vs. Minnesota ABC

Bowling

9 a.m., PBA, Division Quarterfinals 1 FS1

4 p.m.: PBA, Division Quarterfinals 2 FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New England CBS

10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Buffalo Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at New Orleans NBC

Golf

5:30 a.m.: European, Irish Open Golf

Noon: PGA, Puntacana Resort Championship NBC

Rugby

11:30 a.m.: Champions Cup, Exeter vs. Toulouse NBC Sports

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle at Tottenham NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Manchester City NBC Sports

7 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver vs. Portland Root

Soccer, college women

11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPNU

1 p.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPNU

Tennis

9 a.m.: French Open NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

Football, NFL

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle 94.5-FM

Note: All events are subject to change. To ensure you don’t miss any events, check with your cable provider for listings.