On the air

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 25, 2020
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 p.m.: NHRA qualifying FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Las Vegas 300 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland vs. Seattle (Game 1) Root
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis Fox 28
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Minnesota FS1
4 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland (Game 2) Root
7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6 p.m.: Denver vs L.A. Lakers TNT
Football, college
9 a.m.: Kansas St. at (3) Oklahoma Fox 28
9 a.m.: (5) Florida at Mississippi ESPN
9 a.m.: (13) UCF at East Carolina ABC
9 a.m.: Georgia Southern at (19) La.-Lafayette ESPN2
9 a.m.: Georgia St. at Charlotte ESPNU
10:30 a.m.: Iowa St. at TCU FS1
12:30 p.m.: Mississippi St. at (6) LSU CBS
12:30 p.m.: (8) Texas at Texas Tech Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: (22) Army at (14) Cincinnati ESPN
12:30 p.m.: West Virginia at (15) Oklahoma St. ABC
12:30 p.m.: UTEP at La.-Monroe ESPN2
4 p.m.: (2) Alabama at Missouri ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Florida St. at (12) Miami ABC
4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPNU
7:15 p.m.: Troy at (18) BYU ESPN
Golf
5:30 a.m.: European, Irish Open Golf
Noon: PGA, Puntacana Resort Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay NBC
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: NYRA, Belmont Park Live FS1
Mixed-martial arts
4 p.m., UFC 253 prelims ESPN2
Rugby
11 a.m.: Champions Cup, Racing 92 vs. Saracens NBC Sports
Soccer
6:55 a.m.: Premier, Everton at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Premier, Chelsea at W. Bromwich Albion NBC
10 a.m. NWSL, Washington at Chicago CBS
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland vs. Seattle (Game 1) 700-AM
4 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland (Game 2) 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula One Racing, Russian Grand Prix ESPN
11 a.m.: NHRA, Gatornationals FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
Noon: TBA MLB
Noon: TBA TBS
Noon: Seattle at Oakland Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami (if necessary) ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut ESPN
Noon: Seattle vs. Minnesota ABC
Bowling
9 a.m., PBA, Division Quarterfinals 1 FS1
4 p.m.: PBA, Division Quarterfinals 2 FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New England CBS
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Buffalo Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at New Orleans NBC
Golf
5:30 a.m.: European, Irish Open Golf
Noon: PGA, Puntacana Resort Championship NBC
Rugby
11:30 a.m.: Champions Cup, Exeter vs. Toulouse NBC Sports
Soccer
4 a.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Sheffield United NBC Sports
5:55 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle at Tottenham NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Manchester City NBC Sports
7 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver vs. Portland Root
Soccer, college women
11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPNU
1 p.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPNU
Tennis
9 a.m.: French Open NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Football, NFL
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle 94.5-FM
