Student of the week: Maddie McNeil Wed., Sept. 23, 2020

Jeremy Schnell

(Gary Marshall / BMG Photos)

Senior volleyball player at Helena high Maddie McNeil had never traveled outside of the united states until she was able to visit Guatemala with her church and help rebuild a church while she was there. “It was just so amazing to meet different people and experience different culture it just really changed my perspective on my life…Happy I can give back for what we have here and we can just help them out in any way because they are just the same people we are, they are just living in a different part of the world,” McNeil said. “I look at Maddie as an 18-year-old girl and I think that the experiences she has is pretty incredible I am in my thirties and I haven’t experienced some of the things that she has that are just life-changing experiences that I think is so awesome that her family has embraced and made happen for her,” Bengals head coach Lindsey day said. Mcneil wants to continue to give back to people, she may be going back to Guatemala soon but her eyes are also set on a certain career path. “I am interested in psychology I want to do some sort of therapy maybe with kids or some sort of psychologist…I do really like helping people and I really think that would be a good career for me,” McNeil said. As the volleyball season moves forward the Bengals have their eyes on the prize but at the same time…Mcneil and her teammates want to enjoy their final year together. “I feel like everyone has come such a long way and as a senior, you just get to appreciate the moments knowing that this is our last year and it’s just super fun because we are all super close we have all played together for four years and so it’s just been an awesome experience and I am really looking forward to finishing off this season,” McNeil said. Mcneil and her teammates are hoping to use last year’s success at state as a learning experience for this season.