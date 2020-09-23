SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Planning ahead

Anticipating the mountainous season of cold ahead, this frog is contemplating its next move of setting up camp in the mud in Hauser Lake. (Angela Marie/courtesy)
Anticipating the mountainous season of cold ahead, this frog is contemplating its next move of setting up camp in the mud in Hauser Lake. (Angela Marie/courtesy)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Anticipating the mountainous season of cold ahead, this frog is contemplating its next move of setting up camp for the winter in the mud in Hauser Lake.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

Wordcount: 58
Tags: outdoors, reader photo

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

4 favorite Gonzaga basketball teams

The basketball court at the McCarthey Athletic Center is photographed before an NCAA college basketball game between Gonzaga and BYU, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) (Young Kwak / AP Photo)

While we look ahead to future seasons of Gonzaga Bulldog basketball , it’s fun to look at highlights from past years.