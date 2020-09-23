Former Gonzaga standout Elias Harris on the move, but staying in native Germany

Elias Harris is on the move in his native Germany, but not too far.

The former Gonzaga standout forward signed with MHP Reisen in Ludwigsburg, located about 40 miles north of Brose. Harris played the previous seven seasons with Brose Bamberg. Both teams are in the Bundesliga Basketball League (BBL), Germany’s top league.

Harris, 31, averaged 9.8 points on 56.6% shooting and grabbed 3.2 rebounds last season.

“Coach (John) Patrick’s philosophy and my style of play will go very well together,” Harris said in a team release.

The 6-foot-7 Harris averaged 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while starting 133 of 135 career games at Gonzaga from 2010-13. He ranks fourth all time in scoring (1,857) and second in rebounding (979).

Harris was a three-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection. He wasn’t drafted but made a strong impression with the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer league team.

He appeared in two regular-season games with the Lakers in 2013 and he also played for the organization’s G-League team before being released.

Harris is one of three ex-Zags in the BBL. Former GU point guard Ryan Woolridge will play his rookie season for Medi Bayreuth. Former Zag forward Jeremy Jones is with Hakro Merlins in Crailsheim after playing his rookie year with the Kapfenberg Bulls in Austria.