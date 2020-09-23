Billings Central’s Camden Capser commits to Montana

Spencer Martin SWX Montana

BILLINGS, Mont.- The best kicker in the treasure state, and one of the best in the country, is headed to Missoula next year.

Camden Capser, a senior kicker for the Billings Central Rams committed to the Griz on Wednesday.

Capser holds the Montana all-class extra-point record at 146 and running. He also made 85 consecutive extra-points at one point. That’s 16th in the nation all-time. Capser also plays soccer for Billings Central.

The Rams kicker was speaking with schools from the PAC-12, Big-12, and other schools within the Big Sky Conference including Montana State. In the end, Capser followed in his family’s footsteps and signed with the Griz.

“First of all I’m a legacy with the griz my uncle was on the ‘95 championship team. I think the griz coaching staff have been amazing over anyone else they’ve been great recruiting me and they have a super good shot at a national championship when I get there so I’d love to be a part of that,” said Capser.