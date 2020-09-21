SWX Home
Sports >  Pro

Seahawks confirm season-ending injuries to DB Marquise Blair, rush end Bruce Irvin

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 21, 2020

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin is helped off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle.  (Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin is helped off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle.  (Elaine Thompson)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

Confirming what were the worst fears the moment it happened, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marqiuse Blair will be sidelined for the season after tearing his ACL in Sunday night’s 35-30 win over the New England Patriots, coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday.

Carroll made the announcement while also confirming that linebacker/rush end Bruce Irvin will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL when he met the media via Zoom Monday afternoon. Carroll said both will need surgery.

“We are going to miss those guys and feel terrible for them,” Carroll said.

Blair was injured early in the second quarter when he collided with teammate K.J. Wright while tackling Patriots running back Sony Michel.

Blair, the 47th overall pick of the 2019 draft out of Utah, had emerged as the team’s starting nickel back after playing last year in a reserve safety role.

The nickel corner spot will for now be filled by second-year player Ugo Amadi, who stepped in Sunday night when Blair was injured and finished with eight unassisted tackles, one for a loss.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

4 favorite Gonzaga basketball teams

The basketball court at the McCarthey Athletic Center is photographed before an NCAA college basketball game between Gonzaga and BYU, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) (Young Kwak / AP Photo)

While we look ahead to future seasons of Gonzaga Bulldog basketball , it’s fun to look at highlights from past years.