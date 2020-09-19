Locally: Jacob Wiley headlines Lewis-Clark State’s All-Decade basketball team

From staff and news services

Jacob Wiley of Newport, the first Lewis-Clark State College Warrior to play in the NBA, was named Most Valuable Player of the last 10 years when the school announced its Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team.

Two other former area high school stars, Race Martin of Pullman (2017-19) and Trystan Bradley of Lewiston, a senior on this year’s team, were named to the five-player team.

Wiley (2014-16) played two seasons at L-C State, earning first-team NAIA All-America and Frontier Conference Player of the Year as a junior, before transferring to Eastern Washington for his final season. There he was Big Sky Conference Player of the Year in 2017.

Wiley, first-team All-Frontier both years and Newcomer of the Year after his first season, has four top-five spots in the LCSC career record book, including second in blocked shots (101). He made his debut with the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA in 2017 and has also played professionally in Germany, Spain, Australia and Greece.

Martin, a transfer from Spokane Falls Community College, also spent two seasons with the Warriors, where he entered his name in the record book multiple times. As a senior, Martin set a record with 11 consecutive 3-pointers and made 40 during the season after making 47 as a junior and being named NAIA All-America honorable mention.

As a junior, Bradley led the Warriors in field goals (168), points (417) and blocks (38) en route to being named second-team All-Frontier and an NAIA honorable mention All-American. In his first three seasons, Bradley ranks third in blocks (89), eighth in field goal percentage (.595) and 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (.418) on the school career list.

Also on the All-Decade Team are Doug McDaniel (2015-17), Damek Mitchell (2017-present) and Trea Thomas (2015-18).

• Three former area high school standouts, two of them from Coeur d’Alene High School, have been named to the Lewis-Clark State Women’s Basketball All-Decade Team.

Caelyn Orlandi, who played for the Warriors from 2013-17 and is now the school’s associate head coach, was named MVP of the Decade while former CdA HS teammate Brittany Tackett (2014-18) and Lewiston’s Tanis Fuller (2011-15) were on the five-player All-Decade Team.

Orlandi was Frontier Player of the Year and a first-team NAIA All-American as a senior when she set the school record for assists (261) and finished as career assist record holder (634). She was twice an all-conference first-team selection and once on the second team after being Freshman of the Year in 2014.

Tackett was twice an NAIA All-American (third team in 2016, second team in 2017) and was All-Frontier three times, twice on the first team. As a junior, Tackett led the NAIA in field goal percentage (.653) to set the program record and break her own mark of .617 from the season before. Her .611 career mark is a school record and she’s a member of the school’s 1,000-point club.

Fuller was a two-time NAIA third-team All-American and was first-team all-conference as a senior. She has five top-10 marks in the school record book, including sixth in career rebounds (602) and seventh in career points (1,483).

Also on the All-Decade Team are Alyssa Fierro (2008-12), Brittaney Niebergall (2011-14) and Jasmine Stohr (2008-12).

College scene

Spencer Swaim, a Carroll College junior from Lewis and Clark, was named the Frontier Conference’s first Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for 2020 after leading the Saints to the team title in the Frontier Conference Preview in Havre, Montana, the previous weekend.

Swaim covered the 8K Prairie Farms Golf Course North course in 26 minutes, 53 seconds to finish second overall behind an unattached runner and first among conference runners. The time is just short of his PR of 26:25 set two years ago as a freshman.

Swaim, who led a 1-2 counting finish for Carroll as it produced a 26-55 victory over Rocky Mountain, was the school’s No. 4 finisher, 23rd overall, in the Frontier Conference Championship meet last fall that was won by the Saints.

• A third of the 24 players selected to the Whitworth All-Decade Football Team have area ties, led by tight end Nick Kiourkas (2014-17) from Shadle Park, who was a D3football.com third-team All-American as a sophomore in 2015.

During the period from 2010-11 through 2019-20 the Pirates compiled a 67-34 record, highlighted by the 2018 season in which they won the Northwest Conference championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.

All the All-Decade players earned at least one All-NWC award and 10 were All-West Region.

The offense also includes local wide receiver Kevin Thomas (2014-17), Gonzaga Prep; and offensive linemen Kyle Cosby (2012-15), University; Nate Guthrie (2009-12), East Valley; and Trevor Woodall (2013-16), Lake City.

Mead grads Casey Monahan (2010-13) and Paul Miller (2011-14) and Post Falls’ Zach Hillman (2016-19) were selected as defensive backs.

Other selections:

Offense: Ian Kolste (2013-17), quarterback; Duke DeGaetano (2013-16), running back; Garrett McKay (2014-18), wide receiver; Jake DeGooyer (2009-12), wide receiver; Tyler Adamson (2015-18), lineman; Jacob Hubbard (2015-18), lineman.

Defense: Daniel Portillo (2013-16), lineman; Danny Welstad (2012-15), line; Chad Wilburg (2015-18), line; Andrew McCoy (2016-19), line; Kale Wong (2016-19), linebacker; Dalin McDonnell (2013-16), LB; Patch Kulp (2014-17), LB; Taylor Roelofs (2014-17), back.

Special teams: Rehl Reiley (2015-17), kicker and punter; Jordan Pride (2015-16), returner.

• Brennan Jackson from football and volleyball’s Kalyah Williams have been named the Washington State Academic Services Student-Athletes of the Month for September.

Jackson, a redshirt sophomore who saw action in the first two games of the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending injury, is working to complete his undergraduate degree in three years before pursuing an MBA. He has been an active member of the WSU Black Student-Athlete Association and a member of the football leadership council.

Williams enters her third year as a redshirt sophomore who saw action in 57 sets in her first season on the volleyball team with 80 kills, 29 digs and 20 blocks. She is a member of the Black Student Athlete Association and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has also spent time as a Peer Academic Counselor.

• Washington State’s incoming 2020 baseball recruiting class, including transfer Tristan Thompson, an All-America first baseman from New Mexico State, has been ranked No. 29 in the nation and sixth in the Pac-12 Conference by Collegiate Baseball.

With Thompson on board, JBB Juco Baseball said WSU’s junior college newcomers were the fifth best nationally and Baseball America ranked Thompson the sixth best transfer.

Earlier, the Cougars’ recruiting class was ranked among the Top 40 in the country by Perfect Game.

Shooting

Ben Tafoya of the Spokane Junior Rifle Club finished first in a couple of events at the 2020 Montana State Junior Outdoor Prone & 3 Position Championship last month, but didn’t get to take home the big awards because he is not a resident of Montana.

Tafoya, 17, of Gonzaga Prep, shot 1,581 out of 1,600 to win the prone and 1,086 of 1,200 to win the 3-position, but the state championships went to the runners-up.