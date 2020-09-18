Prep football: Alden Waddington hauls in 2 TD passes, Lakeland downs Lewiston

Alden Waddington hauled in a pair of first-half touchdown passes from Devon Suko and the Lakeland Hawks’ defense shut down Lewiston’s double-threat offense and pulled away with a 39-24 nonleague win at the Kibbie Dome on Friday.

The game was moved from Rathdrum to Moscow due to the poor air quality from the West Coast wildfires.

Due to smoky skies, other area games were moved to Saturday or canceled.

Waddington had scoring catches of 59 and 6 yards in the first half as the Hawks opened a 29-18 lead at intermission. The junior wideout finished with six catches for 108 yards.

In the second half, Lakeland (2-2) held Lewiston playmakers Kash Lang and Cruz Hepburn in check. The Bengals totaled 15 rushing yards on six carries after intermission while Lang went 4-of-11 passing. Lang finished 9 of 22 for 203 yards with an interception and 81 rushing yards with a TD.

The Bengals (2-2) also made things difficult for themselves, with three personal fouls penalties in the second half, two of which led to extending Lakeland drives.

Hepburn (35 yards on 12 carries) had a pair of first-half touchdown runs.

Lewiston scored first on Lang’s 14-yard scamper in the first quarter, missing the 2-point conversion for a 6-0 lead. Lakeland took to the skies to answer, with Suko hitting Waddington down the sidelines for a 59-yard catch-and-run.

Suko finished 17 of 26 for 234 yards.

Lewiston, trailing 7-6, came right back on Hepburn’s first TD run of the game, against missing the 2-point conversion.

Thomas Calder returned the kickoff 82 yards to put Lakeland up 14-12.

A penalty negated a first-down play for Lewiston late in the quarter. When Lakeland got the ball back, Suko connected with Waddington again for a 6-yard score.

Suko’s dive with 5 minutes left in the half put Lakeland up 29-12.

Lewiston appeared to have stopped Lakeland on its first drive of the second half, but a roughing the passer call extended the drive, which ended on a Cody Carvajal 20-yard field goal at the end of a 17-play drive.

John White capped the Hawks’ scoring with a 6-yard, fourth-quarter score.

Next week, Lakeland hosts Post Falls and Lewiston entertains Sandpoint as the 5A/4A portion of the schedule continues.