Former Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall signs with pro team in England

Former Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall is continuing his professional career with the Leicester Riders, the British Basketball League (BBL) team announced Friday.

Crandall averaged 13.9 points and 3.7 assists in his rookie season professionally with Turi Svitavy in the Czech Republic.

Crandall replaces Jonah Mathews on Leicester’s roster. Mathews, younger brother of former Zag Jordan Mathews, is reportedly returning to the U.S. to prepare for the Nov. 18th NBA draft.

“I’m very excited to get to Leicester and help the Riders compete for a championship,” Crandall said in a Riders release.

The 6-foot-3 Crandall averaged 5 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 2019 coming off the bench in his lone season with the Zags. The grad transfer averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists in three seasons at North Dakota.

“He is a very talented player with pro experience who can play either guard position,” Riders coach Rob Paternostro said. “Geno is a guy that has shown that he can fit into any team or situation thrown his way.”