Brandon Clarke becomes first Gonzaga product named NBA All-Rookie first team; Rui Hachimura on second team

Brandon Clarke was selected to the NBA All-Rookie first team, becoming the first Gonzaga product to receive the designation.

Clarke had an outstanding rookie campaign for Memphis, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game. He set an NBA record for rookies by hitting 61.8% of his field-goal attempts.

Rui Hachimura, Clarke’s former GU teammate, was named to the second team. The frontcourt duo declared for the draft after their junior season and both were first-round selections.

Former Zag great Adam Morrison was a second-team All-Rookie selection after the 2006-07 season. Kelly Olynyk was named to the 2013-14 second team.

Clarke finished third in the voting, behind Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant and Miami’s Kendrick Nunn. Morant received 200 points, Nunn 197 and Clarke 189. New Orleans’ Zion Williamson was next with 176 points and Golden State’s Eric Paschall was fifth overall with 116 points.

“I feel like Brandon definitely deserves that first team,” Morant said during an interview on TNT’s Inside the NBA shortly after being named Rookie of the Year on Sept. 3. “He’s played big. Definitely a steal for us, and I’m happy we got him.”

Hachimaru joined Miami’s Tyler Herro, Toronto’s Terence Davis II, Chicago’s Coby White and Charlotte’s P.J. Washington on the second team. Hachimura received 74 points, 10{sup}th{/sup} overall. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 48 games with the Washington Wizards.