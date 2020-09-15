Gonzaga Basketball
As expected, Nathan Bittle picks Oregon over UCLA, Arizona and Gonzaga

UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 15, 2020

The glass doors to the Gonzaga men’s basketball locker room.  (Jim Meehan / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Nathan Bittle, rated as a top-20 prospect in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to Oregon.

Bittle’s decision wasn’t considered a surprise as several recruiting analysts had projected Oregon as the favorite.

Bittle listed Oregon, UCLA, Arizona and Gonzaga in his final four. The Zags recently received a commitment from 6-foot-10 forward Ben Gregg, of Clackamas (Oregon) High, and they’re recruiting 7-footer Chet Holmgren, ranked No. 1 by ESPN and 247sports.

The 6-11, 200-pound Bittle averaged 25.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 blocks and 2.4 assists while earning Oregon Class 5A Player of the Year honors as a junior at Crater High in Central Point, about 160 miles south of Eugene.

Bittle will play his senior season for Prolific Prep in Napa, California. He is No. 8 in ESPN’s top 100 and No. 16 for 247sports.

Follow along with the Zags

