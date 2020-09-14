Washington State defensive end Cosmas Kwete enters transfer portal

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Washington State defensive end Cosmas Kwete, who appeared in 11 games last season as a true freshman, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

After arriving to Pullman as a three-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 241-pound Kwete was a promising young player on the Cougars’ defense, and one of just two true freshmen to appear in more than four games, joining Travion Brown.

“My time at Washington State University has come to an end,” Kwete wrote in a tweet. “I would like to thank the fans, coaches, friends and family that made my time exciting. The game of football has opened opportunities and doors that I will forever cherish. With that being said, happiness and success will find me at my future home. Next chapter Cosmas Kwete out. Stay tuned.”

Kwete’s best game came in WSU’s win against Houston at NRG Stadium, when he had three tackles and one fumble recovery. The defensive end finished the season with 20 tackles, including two for loss, and recovered a fumble. He had a season-high four tackles, with one tackle-for-loss, against Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl that was played in Kwete’s hometown of Phoenix.

On the heels of a productive freshman campaign, Kwete figured to be in the mix for a starting job this season. He becomes the fourth WSU player to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of August, but the first on the defensive side of the ball.

Wide receivers Tay Martin, Mike Pettway, Kassidy Woods and Rodrick Fisher have all entered the transfer portal since the Pac-12 announced it was postponing the fall season. Fisher left the Cougars on his own terms earlier this year before entering the portal.

Kwete signed with the Cougars out of Central High School in Phoenix, where he had 54 tackles and 21 TFL as a senior. A native of the Republic of Congo, Kwete grew up in Zimbabwe and arrived in the United States in 2016 with his brother Eloi, a Northern Arizona football player, after spending time in a Zimbabwean refugee camp.