Adryan Lara, three-star QB in class of 2022, commits to Washington State

The next time Washington State gets a commitment from the quarterback position, there’s a chance he’ll come from the 2023 recruiting class.

Nick Rolovich and the Cougars secured their first pledge in the 2022 class, and at an important position no less, when Arizona quarterback Adryan Lara announced his commitment on Twitter on Monday.

Lara is rated three stars by 247Sports.com and considered the seventh-best recruit in the state of Arizona for the 2022 class, as well as the third-best quarterback. The website rates him as the country’s No. 31 rated pro-style QB. The junior from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, holds four other Power Five offers, from Arizona, Oregon State, Kansas and Iowa State.

“I am extremely grateful for all the relationships I have built with coaches and players all over the nation,” Lara wrote in the tweet announcing his commitment. “My dream has always been to find a school that fits me and shares the same visions and goals that I do.”

As a sophomore, Lara led Desert Ridge to a 10-4 record and an Arizona 4A runner-up finish. In his 14 games, the quarterback completed 231 of 359 passes (64 percent) for 4,016 yards, 41 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in Desert Ridge’s Air Raid offense. He had 25 carries for 154 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Lara played in 11 games as a high school freshman, completing 91-of-173 passes for 1,485 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

WSU’s commitment from Lara comes just three months after the Cougars secured a pledge from class of 2021 quarterback Xavier Ward, a three-star prospect from Eleanor Roosevelt High in Southern California.

In his analysis of Lara, 247Sports.com recruiting analyst Blair Angulo made the following comments about Lara: “Broad-shouldered frame with strong lower half. Strong-armed quarterback with ability to air it out downfield. Shows nice touch on deep throws. Creates a lot of torque with his upper body and can sling ball from different angles. Displays pocket awareness and ability to make pass-rushers miss. Can extend plays while keeping his eyes down field. Delivers the ball on time and leads receivers into space. Stands in the pocket while facing pressure, but at times could make better decisions. Could also continue to refine drop-back footwork while shortening long wind-up motion.”

With Lara in the mix, the Cougars could have five scholarship QBs on campus by the fall of 2022: redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper, redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz, true freshman Jayden de Laura, Ward and Lara.