Local NFL roundup: Gardner Minshew nearly perfect as Jaguars edge Colts

From staff and wire reports

Minshew Mania is back.

Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew was nearly perfect in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season opener Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, completing 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-20 home win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars trailed 20-17 in the fourth quarter before finishing the game with two late scoring drives, including a go-ahead 32-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole.

He had no interceptions but was sacked four times.

“When I feel like the guys are behind me, and have confidence in me, that’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Minshew said in a CBS postgame interview. “You can go out, play your game, play free, and you have guys believe you and you believe in them, I’m just ready to see where the season goes.”

It was the second successful season-opening game in as many years for Minshew, who completed his first 13 passes as a rookie last season, finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception after replacing then-injured starter Nick Foles.

Cooper Kupp (EWU), Samson Ebukam (EWU), Nsimba Webster (EWU), Los Angeles Rams: Kupp totaled four catches for 40 yards and linebacker Samson Ebukam had four tackles in the Rams’ 20-17 home win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Webster, a kick returner, had one return for 20 yards.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), New York Jets: Luvu, a linebacker, had four tackles in the Jets’ 27-17 road loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), Minnesota Vikings: The defensive lineman recorded one tackle for the Vikings in a 43-33 home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Iupati (Idaho), Benson Mayowa (Idaho), Seattle Seahawks: Iupati started at left guard in the road opener, helping Seattle total 406 yards yards – 322 passing – in a 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Mayowa started at defensive end and came up with a sack and pass deflection.

Joe Dahl, Detroit Lions (WSU): Dahl, a University High graduate, started at left guard for the Lions, which dropped a 27-23 home opener to the Chicago Bears.

Jesse Davis (Idaho), Miami Dolphins: Davis, an Asotin graduate, started at right tackle for the Dolphins, whose offense struggled in a 21-11 road loss against the New England Patriots.

Kaden Elliss (Idaho), New Orleans Saints: The second-year player was listed as a starting strongside linebacker in the Saints’ 34-23 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not record a tackle.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), San Francisco 49ers: Bourne started at wide receiver and had two catches for 34 yards in a 24-20 home loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

Taiwan Jones (EWU), Buffalo Bills: The Bills’ special teams captain and 10-year NFL veteran didn’t record a tackle in a 27-17 home win over the New York Jets.