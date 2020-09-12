College basketball oversight committees propose Nov. 21 starting date

Pinning down a starting date for college basketball has been a moving target during a global pandemic.

Nearly two weeks after pegging Nov. 25 for opening day, oversight committees for men’s and women’s basketball Friday moved up the timeline to Nov. 21, according to Stadium and CBSSports.com.

The proposal now goes to the Division I Council, which is expected to vote Wednesday. Season openers were originally set for Nov. 10.

The adjustment to Nov. 21 accommodates more tournaments (known as MTEs, multiteam events) scheduled prior to Nov. 25. Gonzaga is scheduled to play in the Orlando (Florida) Invitational Nov. 26-29.

The oversight committees also are proposing to drop the maximum number of regular-season games from 31 to 28 if a team participates in an MTE, or 26 if it does not, according to CBSSports.com.