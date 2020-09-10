Week 3 preview: Offensive fireworks display scheduled in Lewiston

The most interesting game of the week pits a pair of league rivals against each other in a nonleague game. Yes, there are quite a few of those this season due to rescheduling efforts caused by the pandemic.

But this type of matchup this early in the season doesn’t come around often.

All games are Friday.

Post Falls (1-1) at Lewiston (2-0), 7 p.m.: Lewiston and its high-flying offense is off to a great start, while Post Falls has found its rhythm quickly this season.

The Bengals went on the road to edge last year’s 4A State champion Kuna 37-30 in Week 1, then outlasted Lake City last week 58-50 in regulation.

Lewiston is paced by quarterback Kash Lang and running back Cruz Hepburn. Lang has accumulated 446 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground while throwing for three more scores. Hepburn has five TDs, including the go-ahead 15-yard run on fourth-and-1 last week against the Timberwolves.

Lewiston’s 87 points rank No. 2 among state 5A teams.

The Trojans got into a track meet with defending 5A champ Rigby last week, falling 44-42 one week after handling 4A Sandpoint 35-14.

Jaxon Anderson has picked up where last year’s All-Inland Empire QB, Derek Pearse, left off in coach Blaine Bennett’s up-tempo offense.

Anderson has thrown five TD passes and has developed a good rapport with the electrifying Tommy Hauser, who has 19 catches for 251 yards.

Lakeland (1-1) at Coeur d’Alene (1-0), 7 p.m.: The Vikings got their campaign off to an efficient and successful debut last week, handling an overwhelmed Sandpoint squad 55-0. Lakeland bounced back from a narrow Week 1 loss to lake City by topping Timberlake 36-7.

CdA senior QB Jack Prka had an impressive showing in his first outing, directing a versatile Vikings offense for three TDs through the air and a short TD run – all in the first half. All-IEL halfback Gunner Giulio took two swing passes for scores and Trent Elstad added two TD runs.

Lakeland is led by QB Luke Suko, who ran for a pair of scores and threw for another in last week’s win. Small but quick RB John Cornish has touchdowns in each of the first two weeks.

Lake City (1-1) at Sandpoint (0-2), 7 p.m.: All-IEL signal caller Chris Irvin is off to another terrific start. In last week’s display against Lewiston, the senior passed for 489 yards with four TDs, though it wasn’t quite enough against the Bengals.

Matthew Whitcomb is quickly becoming a favorite target – the 6-foot-2 senior has hauled in three TDs.

Other games

Kellogg (1-0) at Bonners Ferry (1-1), 7 p.m.; Arlee (Montana) at Mullan (2-0), 6 p.m.; Kootenai (0-0) at Wallace (0-2), 7 p.m.