Storm clinches berth into WNBA semifinals, but might lose Sue Bird
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 10, 2020
SEATTLE – The Storm locked up a spot in the WNBA semifinals following a 107-95 victory over Dallas on Wednesday in Bradenton, Florida.
The sixth consecutive win guaranteed Seattle (17-3) a top-two finish in the regular-season standings and a double bye in next week’s playoffs.
The victory, however, may have been costly. Midway in the fourth period, Sue Bird, who has missed nine games this season due to a bone bruise in her left knee, collided knees with Dallas rookie forward Satou Sabally while attempting a steal.
Bird collapsed on the IMG Academy court and stayed on the floor for several minutes before getting up gesturing toward her knee. The 39-year-old point guard walked gingerly off the court and didn’t return.
“She banged that same knee and I’m not sure how bad it is,” coach Gary Kloppenburg said during a Zoom call.
Seattle has two regular-season games left, but Kloppenburg could give Bird 10 days of rest before the Storm begin the postseason on Sept. 20.
