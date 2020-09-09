Gonzaga Basketball
Oregon prep standout Ben Gregg commits to Gonzaga

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 9, 2020

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Ben Gregg waited a long time before receiving a scholarship offer from Gonzaga. It didn’t take the Oregon prep standout long to decide the wait was worth it.

Gregg announced his commitment to GU on social media Wednesday with the caption: “Dreams to reality.”

Gregg was named Oregon’s Gatorade player of the year after averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2 blocks last season as a junior at Clackamas High. He helped Portland’s Columbia Christian capture a 2A state title as a freshman.

Gregg is ranked No. 29 by ESPN, No. 54 by 247sports composite and No. 73 by Rivals.com. He joins Kaden Perry, a 6-9 forward at Battle Ground (Washington) High rated No. 61 in 247sports composite, as future Zags. Perry committed to Gonzaga in June, 2019.

GU extended a scholarship offer to Gregg roughly three weeks ago, shortly after Paolo Banchero, a top three recruit from Seattle’s O’Dea High, picked Duke over Gonzaga, Arizona, Washington, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Gregg has a versatile skill set with a smooth shooting stroke from the perimeter, ball-handling ability and the size to operate inside.  

Gregg had numerous Pac-12 offers, including Oregon, Arizona, USC, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State.

This article will be updated.

