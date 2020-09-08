Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge issues apology for non-social distanced gathering at Pullman residence

Kamie Ethridge has issued an apology for violating local social distancing guidelines after a gathering of approximately two dozen people reportedly took place at the home of Washington State’s women’s head basketball coach.

As first reported Monday by Whitman County Watch, Ethridge was ticketed by Pullman police for violating the city’s social distancing guidelines, which have been in place for multiple weeks since un dergraduate students began returning to WSU for the fall semester.

Ethridge, entering her third year with the Cougars, was given an infraction on Aug. 28, under the city’s nuisance party ordinance.

“I would like to apologize for the violation of our local social distancing guidelines” Ethridge said in a statement released by the school Tuesday afternoon. “There was a gathering held on my driveway, of which I did not host. But as the guidelines state, the owner of the property is responsible for maintaining proper social distancing and mask wearing for all that are in attendance.”

According to the report from Whitman County Watch, Ethridge did initially identify herself as the host of the event, and Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins told the website, “She said she was just hosting a mini-block party. The party started to break up while the officer was there.”

Per Whitman County Watch, Ethridge paid a $150 fine for the incident.

“As this did occur on my property, I take full responsibility,” she said. “I appreciate the hard work being done by our Whitman County Health officials to keep our community as safe as possible during this pandemic. As a role model in our community, I will work to set a better example.”