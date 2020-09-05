Live updates: How Washington State, Idaho, Eastern Washington products fared on NFL’s 53-man roster cut day

NFL hopes met harsh realities for a variety of local college players on Saturday. For others, meanwhile, the dreaded phone call never came, signifying they’d locked down a spot on the 53-man roster one week before the start of the regular season.

See which former Washington State, Idaho, Eastern Washington players and local high school products made rosters on Saturday, and which ones didn’t, as the day progresses.

Washington State

Hercules Mata’afa, DL, Minnesota Vikings: The former WSU edge rusher didn’t see lots of playing time in 2019, but the Vikings believe in his potential, and his new body, keeping Mata’afa on the 53-man squad.

Andre Dillard, OL, Philadelphia Eagles: If you check for Dillard’s name on Philly’s 53-man roster, you won’t have any luck. Even though he’s with the team, he won’t be counted toward the active roster as a member of the injured reserve.

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Unlike this day last year, there wasn’t much drama for Minshew as the Jaguars trimmed their roster down to 53 players. Jake Luton, the former Oregon State QB who began his career at Idaho, also made the Jacksonville roster.

Deone Bucannon, LB, Atlanta Falcons: One of the longest-tenured former WSU players in the NFL, Bucannon, who spent his sixth season between Tampa Bay and the New York Jets, has made the cut in Atlanta.

Frankie Luvu, LB, New York Jets: Luvu, an impact player for New York’s defense the last two seasons, will be with the club for a third year after making the 53-man roster.

Fred Mauigoa, C, Cincinnati Bengals: The former Cougars center, who initially signed as a UDFA with the Carolina Panthers, was released by Cincinnati.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Seattle Seahawks: The undrafted rookie QB who led the country in passing yards as a college senior was waived by the Seahawks, along with Danny Etling. It’s unclear which of the two QBs will have a chance to remain with the team’s practice squad.

Daniel Ekuale, DL, Cleveland Browns: Ekuale’s stint with the Browns appears to have ended, at least for now, as the American Samoa native was waived by the team Saturday.

Easop Winston Jr., WR, Los Angeles Rams: It seemed as though Winston Jr. was a priority UDFA signing for the Rams, but the NFC West team chose to part ways with the outside wide receiver on Friday.

Eastern Washington

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: The former Walter Payton Award winner returns for his fourth season in the NFL after totaling 1,161 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

Nsimba Webster, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Webster, a UDFA in 2019, was promoted to Los Angeles’ active roster in November of his rookie season, and he’ll stay there to start his second year in the NFL.

Samson Ebukam, WR, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams’ third EWU product, Ebukam could be primed to earn a starting nod at outside linebacker in his third NFL season.

Idaho

Jeff Cotton, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: A standout receiver for the Vandals, Cotton was signed by the Chargers as an UDFA, but didn’t make LA’s final roster.

High schools

Evan Weaver, LB, Arizona Cardinals: The ex-Gonzaga Prep standout who led college football in tackles last season did not make the 53-man roster of the Arizona Cardinals, despite being chosen in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brett Rypien, QB, Denver Broncos: The former Shadle High quarterback and undrafted free agent was not retained by the Broncos Saturday.