SWX Home
Sports

25th Annual Shrine Golf Tournament Scheduled For Saturday

Twitter
Facebook
Email
Leo Goldman SWX
For months, it didn’t look like the 25th annual Shrine golf tournament would take place, but this weekend, the tournament will go on as scheduled. John Hayes talked about what went into ￼Keeping this 25 year event alive￼. “I did not think it was going to happen. We had issues with The east west shrine football game that we had to cancel back in March and make that decision￼￼￼ quite a ways out front until we got to phase two or phase three or wherever we were gonna get, I didn’t think we were going to be able to do the tournament. The way the tournament is set up,￼ we are spread out, we’ve got two teams on each tee box so that social spacing is being done.” Said John Hayes￼￼, tournament organizer

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

4 favorite Gonzaga basketball teams

The basketball court at the McCarthey Athletic Center is photographed before an NCAA college basketball game between Gonzaga and BYU, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) (Young Kwak / AP Photo)

While we look ahead to future seasons of Gonzaga Bulldog basketball , it’s fun to look at highlights from past years.