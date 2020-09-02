Sports 25th Annual Shrine Golf Tournament Scheduled For Saturday Wed., Sept. 2, 2020

Leo Goldman SWX

For months, it didn’t look like the 25th annual Shrine golf tournament would take place, but this weekend, the tournament will go on as scheduled. John Hayes talked about what went into ￼Keeping this 25 year event alive￼. “I did not think it was going to happen. We had issues with The east west shrine football game that we had to cancel back in March and make that decision￼￼￼ quite a ways out front until we got to phase two or phase three or wherever we were gonna get, I didn’t think we were going to be able to do the tournament. The way the tournament is set up,￼ we are spread out, we’ve got two teams on each tee box so that social spacing is being done.” Said John Hayes￼￼, tournament organizer