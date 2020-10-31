Ex-Washington State WR River Cracraft promoted to 49ers active roster ahead of Seahawks clash

Two months ago, River Cracraft was still searching for his next opportunity in professional football. With injuries across the wide receiving corps, San Francisco took a chance on the former Washington State slot receiver as a practice squad addition.

On Saturday, Cracraft climbed another rung on the NFL ladder. The second-leading receiver in WSU history was activated to San Francisco’s active roster ahead of the most important game of the season to this point: a Sunday afternoon clash with the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

Cracraft was one of two players elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, joining safety Johnathan Cyprien.

It’s possible the 49ers decided to activate Cracraft upon learning another receiver, Richie James, was downgraded from doubtful to out for the game against Seattle.

According to an injury report the team released Saturday, another key wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, will miss the game.

Without James and Samuel in the mix, Cracraft will be one of five available receivers for the 49ers, along with Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor and Brandon Aiyuk.

Cracraft has played in only nine NFL games and has one career reception, for 44 yards, while with the Denver Broncos in 2018. He hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 15, 2019, while Cracraft was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday’s game in Seattle will mark Cracraft’s first in the state of the Washington since the Rancho Santa Margarita, California, native injured his knee against California in 2016, forcing him to miss the final three games of his senior season with the Cougars.