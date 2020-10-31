College football Top 25: Without Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson rallies to beat Boston College 34-28

Associated Press

Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in place of Trevor Lawrence, home with COVID-19, and the Tigers (7-0) rallied from 18 points down in the first half to beat the Eagles (4-3) in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Travis Etienne became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers ahead for good. A jarring week for Clemson ended with its 28th straight victory over league competition, 10th straight over the Eagles and 27th in a row at home.

Clemson was missing several key players. Lawrence was out after testing positive for the virus and starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. were missing because of injuries.

No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0: Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who had 203 receiving yards, and the Crimson Tide (6-0) routed the Bulldogs (1-4) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide had a dominant defensive performance, handing new Bulldogs coach Mike Leach the first shutout of his college career. It was Alabama’s first shutout since a 24-0 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 10, 2018.

No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25: Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Chris Olave, and the Buckeyes (2-0) beat the Nittany Lions (0-2) in State College, Pennsylvania.

No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13: Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another and the Fighting Irish (6-0) moved on to face Clemson with a dominant defensive performance, stifling the Yellow Jackets (2-5) in Atlanta.

No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3: Zamir White ranfor a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and the Bulldogs (4-1) beat the Wildcats (2-4) in Lexington, Kentucky, for their 11th straight victory in the series.

Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34, OT: Sam Ehlinger threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime as the Longhorns (4-1) knocked off the previously unbeaten Cowboys (4-1) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10: Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Jerome Ford also scored twice and the Bearcats (5-0) beat the Tigers (3-2) in Cincinnati to remain undefeated.

No. 8 Texas A&M 43, Arkansas 31: Kellen Mond threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and the Aggies (4-1) held on beat the Razorbacks (2-3) in College Station, Texas, for the ninth straight time.

No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17: Kadarius Toney scored three times, Kyle Trask became the first player in school history with four touchdown passes in four consecutive games and the Gators (3-1) returned from a three-week layoff to handle the Tigers (2-3) in Gainesville, Florida.

Michigan State 28, No. 13 Michigan 24: Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards – 196 to Ricky White – and three touchdowns to help the Spartans (1-1) stun the Wolverines (1-1) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10: Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and the Mountaineers (4-2) beat the Wildcats (4-2) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21: Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Hoosiers (2-0) beat the mistake-prone Scarlet Knights (1-1) in a game that almost included a crazy TD in Piscataway, New Jersey.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0: Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice and the Chanticleers (6-0) cruised past the Panthers (2-3) in Atlanta.

No. 22 SMU 51, Navy 37: Shane Buechele threw three touchdown passes, Ulysses Bentley IV ran for two scores and the Mustangs (6-1) rebounded from their first loss to beat the Midshipmen (3-4) in Dallas.

No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22: Breece Hall matched a career high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground and the Cyclones (4-2) routed the Jayhawks (0-6) in Lawrence, Kansas.

No. 25 Boise State 49, Air Force 30: Jack Sears threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while filling in for starter Hank Bachmeier, Avery Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return and the Broncos (2-0) beat the Falcons (1-2) at Air Force Academy, Colorado.