Cardboard cutouts for football, basketball now on sale at Washington State for $35

Even without fans at games this season, Washington State has found a way to fill the bleachers at Martin Stadium and Beasley Coliseum and alleviate some of the pain of lost ticket revenue.

The Cougars, like most of their Pac-12 Conference and Power Five peers, will be selling cardboard fan cutouts to fans this season, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

Fans can purchase football or basketball cutouts for $35 apiece, or have their cutout duplicated and placed at both Martin Stadium and Beasley Coliseum at $70. For another $25, fans can have their cutouts shipped home at the end of the football/basketball season.

At least six other Pac-12 schools are selling cardboard cutouts this season, although WSU appears to be offering the lowest rate. According to Kevin Wade, who covers Oregon for 247Sports.com, USC has the most expensive cutouts at $110, followed by Washington and Arizona at $60, Cal and Oregon at $50 and Oregon State at $40.

Those purchasing a cutout must have their order completed by noon on Nov. 9. WSU’s football home opener is set for Nov. 14 against Oregon and the Cougars will play at least two more home games, on Nov. 27 against Washington and Dec. 12 against Cal.

The Cougars could play one final home game, on Dec. 19, depending on Pac-12 crossover and seeding scenarios.

The school drew up a set of rules to consider for those buying cardboard cutouts:

• No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans or other branding.

• Washington State Cougar-branded attire only. No third-party branding, including branding on apparel and in photo backgrounds. No attire or branding of other NCAA or professional sports teams.

• No offensive or negative comments about other schools or teams.

• No personal identification such as names, e-mail addresses, license plates, phone numbers or street addresses.

• No names, likenesses, photographs or other distinguishing marks identifying any person without permission.

• No political statements, logos, slogans or other political content.

• No alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco or firearms/weapons.

• No lewd, inappropriate or offensive photos.

• Your image must fill the entire top section of the cutout with no gaps or spaces, or it is likely to be rejected. For best results, place your head as close as possible to the top of the cutout.