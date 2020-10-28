Washington State’s Oscar Draguicevich III added to Ray Guy watch list

With the Pac-12 nearing a return to play, punters from the conference have been added to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award.

That includes Washington State’s Oscar Draguicevich III, a redshirt senior who returns to the watch list for the second time time in his career.

Draguicevich III was one of only two punters from the Pac-12 added to the list Wednesday, joining Stanford’s Ryan Sanborn. The WSU punter is one of 53 players on the list in total.

Though he didn’t meet the minimum punts-per-game average to qualify for the NCAA leaderboard, Draguicevich III still had the second-best average in the Pac-12 for the second straight year, punting 30 times for 1,352 yards and an average of 45.1 yards per punt. That ranked Draguicevich III No. 16 in the country.

The Hutto, Texas, native had 10 punts of 50 yards or longer, a long punt of 62 yards and placed 12 punts inside the 20-yard line. Draguicevich III was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team as a redshirt junior after earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors following his debut season with the Cougars.

As a sophomore, Draguicevich III averaged 45.7 yards per punt – a WSU single-season mark that tied for No. 7 in the country. He punted 46 times for 2,013 yards and registered 13 punts of 50-plus yards.