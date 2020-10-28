Seattle Mariners
Sports >  Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners decline 2021 options on Dee Strange-Gordon and Kendall Graveman

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 28, 2020

Seattle Mariners' Dee Strange-Gordon celebrates with Luis Torrens after scoring on a passed ball during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Associated Press)
Seattle Mariners' Dee Strange-Gordon celebrates with Luis Torrens after scoring on a passed ball during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – With the World Series ending Tuesday, Major League Baseball released the list of players that officially became free agents under Rule XX(B) of the collective-bargaining agreement between MLB and its players’ union Wednesday.

On that list there were the names of three players on the Mariners’ 2020 roster: right-handed pitchers Yoshihisa Hirano and Kendall Graveman and infielder Dee Strange-Gordon.

Both Hirano and Strange-Gordon were expected to be on that list. Hirano, 36, signed a one-year contract with the Mariners last season. After being delayed by a positive test for COVID-19 and dealing with some serious symptoms, Hirano appeared in 11 games and posted a 5.84 ERA.

Strange-Gordon had a $14 million club option for 2021, which the Mariners bought out for $1 million. The veteran infielder played sparingly in 2020 with Shed Long Jr. and Dylan Moore taking the bulk of the reps at second base. He played in 33 games and had a total of 82 plate appearances, posting a .200/.268/.213 slash line with three RBIs, three stolen bases, five walks and 13 strikeouts.

The decision to decline Graveman’s $3.5 million club option was a bit of a surprise. However, multiple MLB sources indicated that the Mariners are in negotiations with Graveman’s representative for a new contract for 2021. It’s likely this contract will include contingencies based on Graveman revealing he had a benign bone tumor in his neck that can’t be immediately fixed by surgery.

It would seem logical that a new contract would also include several performance bonuses for Graveman based on his expected role as a reliever in 2021.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Seattle Mariners

New health insurance plans available Nov. 1 through Washington Healthplanfinder

(Photo courtesy WAHBE)

Fall means the onset of the cold and flu season.