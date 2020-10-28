Reader photo: Chilly reception

A small raft of ducks tries to keep warm and feed in the small unfrozen portion of Cannon Hill pond near the spigot that churns and refreshes the pond on Saturday. The autumn colors, reflected in the water, remained after the surprise winter storm, but the snow and ice changed the topography for the feathered residents.

