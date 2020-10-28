On the Air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Georgia Southern ESPN

7 p.m.: Colorado State at Fresno State CBS Sports

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina Fox 28/NFL

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship Golf

Volleyball, college

10 a.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College Root

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor ESPNU

6 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri ESPNU

Women’s soccer, college

5 p.m.: Duke at Florida State Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

