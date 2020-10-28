On the Air
Wed., Oct. 28, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Georgia Southern ESPN
7 p.m.: Colorado State at Fresno State CBS Sports
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina Fox 28/NFL
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship Golf
Volleyball, college
10 a.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College Root
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor ESPNU
6 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri ESPNU
Women’s soccer, college
5 p.m.: Duke at Florida State Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Bob, Dave and Moore 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
