Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to Stadium’s preseason third-team All-America

It’s preseason awards season and Drew Timme became the second Gonzaga Bulldog in two days to receive All-American recognition.

Timme, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, was named to Stadium’s third team. The Richardson, Texas, native averaged 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and hit a team-leading 62.1% from the field last season. He also paced the Zags with 31 blocks.

Other third-team selections were Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Arizona’s State’s Remy Martin, Louisville’s Carlik Jones and Kentucky’s Brandon Boston. Iowa’s Luka Garza was named preseason player of the year.

Timme is expected to move into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in 29 of 33 games last year. He finished the season with five consecutive double-figure scoring games in the second half of the West Coast Conference season and a 17-point effort in a victory over Saint Mary’s in the WCC Tournament championship game.

Senior wing Corey Kispert, named first-team All-America by CBS Sports on Tuesday, wasn’t listed on Stadium’s three teams.