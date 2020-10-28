Gonzaga products David Stockton, Angel Nunez sign with pro team in Puerto Rico

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs David Stockton and Angel Nunez have signed with the Guaynabo Mets, the professional team in Puerto Rico announced.

Stockton played four seasons at Gonzaga from 2011-14 with his senior year overlapping Nunez’s redshirt sophomore year.

Stockton has had short NBA stints with Sacramento and Utah. He played in 169 games over five NBA G League seasons and he’s also played professionally in Croatia, New Zealand and Germany.

Stockton, son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, posted GU career averages of 4.8 points and 3.1 assists. He started all 36 games as a senior, averaging 7.4 points and 4.2 assists.

“David is a coach’s dream,” Mets coach Christopher Thomas said. “It gives us more versatility as a point guard and shooter. Because of his intelligence, he will really be a coach on the court and allow us to play a fun style of basketball on both sides.”

Stockton was recently named vice president of the new G League players union, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Numerous scenarios are being discussed for the 2020-21 G League season during the COVID-19 pandemic, including showcase bubbles, regional scheduling or not having a season, according to the New York Post.

Nunez began his career at Louisville before transferring to Gonzaga. The 6-foot-8 forward saw limited minutes in two seasons before finishing his collegiate career at South Florida.

Nunez averaged 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for Abejas de Leon this season in the Mexican League.

“Our organization strongly believes that Angel and David are the final pieces of the championship puzzle,” Mets co-owner Marc Grossman said.