Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named CBS Sports’ preseason first-team All-America

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 27, 2020

Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert puts up a shot in the paint against Saint Mary's during the WCC Tournament title game last March in Las Vegas. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga senior wing Corey Kispert was named to CBS Sports’ preseason All-America first team.

The 6-foot-7 Kispert was joined on the first team by Baylor guard Jared Butler, Iowa center Luka Garza, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. Gonzaga’s schedule includes matchups against Baylor (Dec. 5 in Indianapolis) and Iowa (Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota).

Kispert is Gonzaga’s top returning scorer at 13.9 points. He made a team-leading 78 3-pointers and contributed 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a junior.

Former Gonzaga big man Filip Petrusev, who bypassed his junior season to turn pro, made the second team last season.

