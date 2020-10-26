Washington State has first decommitment in 2021 class as Elisha Lloyd opens recruitment

The strange nature and uncertainty of college football’s recruiting cycle meant it would probably happen sooner or later, but Washington State lost its first commitment Monday as California’s Elisha Lloyd announced plans to reopen his recruitment.

Lloyd, a three-star athlete from San Marcos, California, was being recruited by the Cougars as a cornerback. He initially committed to WSU despite offers from Utah, Kansas State, Boston College, Boise State and a handful of other mid-major schools.

“First and foremost I wanna start this off by thanking the entire coaching staff at Washington State University; for not only taking the time to build a great relationship with me… but giving me the opportunity to continue to pursue my dream that I work Hard for!!,” Lloyd wrote in a tweet. “But after long conversations with family and taking time to think….I feel it’s best that I reopen my recruitment process and explore my options… Nothing but love and respect for Washington State!!”

The Mission Hills High standout was an intriguing football prospect, partially because of his accomplishments on the track. Lloyd is also one of California’s top sprinters, finishing fourth in the state in the 60-meter dash during the indoor season, and would’ve added some much-needed athleticism to WSU’s defensive secondary.

With Lloyd’s decommitment, the Cougars, after adding outside linebacker Francisco Mauigoa on Friday, are now at 18 pledges in the 2021 recruiting class. There are two safeties in the class, but Lloyd’s withdrawal means WSU doesn’t have a cornerback committed in 2021.