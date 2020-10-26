Idaho state playoff matchups set for football, volleyball

The Idaho state football and volleyball playoffs start Friday and several North Idaho teams are ready to contend for titles.

Coeur d’Alene football has been ranked No. 1 in 5A in the Idaho state media poll all season long. With its 35-14 win over Post Falls in Friday’s snowstorm in the District 1-2 championship game, the Vikings (7-0) will carry that top billing into the playoffs.

“I thought we overcame the elements. It was a pretty good football game,” Coeur d’Alene coach Shawn Amos said of the win over the Trojans on Friday. “It’s nice to have the first-round bye.”

“Step 1 down, on to Step 2,” Coeur d’Alene quarterback Jack Prka said of the Inland Empire League championship. “Keep our heads down, we got some good competition down in Boise. It’ll be fun.”

Prka, who threw 14 touchdown passes and ran for four TDs in his three league games this season, joked about having next week off.

“I like to play as much football as possible,” he said. “But, you know, just take what they give us, I guess.”

Coeur d’Alene will host a quarterfinal game next weekend against the Skyline/Timberline winner.

Post Falls (5-3) hosts Mountain View (3-3) Friday at 7 p.m. in a first-round contest, with the winner challenging Capital (4-1) in the quarters.

All three IEL 4A teams qualified for the state tourney.

Sandpoint (3-4) edged Lakeland (3-4) 6-0 in the snow Friday to capture the District 1 title. The Bulldogs are the No. 5 seed in the tournament and will host No. 12 seed Hillcrest (4-5) Friday at 7 p.m.

Moscow (3-1) earned the 13th seed and will travel to take on No. 4 seed Jerome (7-2), the Great Basin League champ, Friday at 7 p.m. Lakeland is the No. 14 seed and will face No. 3 seed Century (5-3), the Southeast Idaho Conference champion, on Friday at 7 p.m.

Timberlake (4-3) beat Priest River 46-0 on Friday to win the Intermountain League and avoided a play-in game this week. Kellogg (3-3) finished second and will face either Kimberly (7-1) or Sugar-Salem (7-1) on the road Friday.

In 2A, St. Maries (2-1, 1-0) plays at Grangeville (3-2, 1-0) for the Central Idaho League title Friday at 7 p.m., and the winner will be seeded in a quarterfinal game next week.

Lakeside (4-2) was the inaugural Scenic Idaho League champ and is the 1AD1 No. 12 seed. The Knights take on No. 5 seed Oakley (7-1) in a play-in game Friday.

Mullan/St. Regis (6-1) plays at Clark Fork (2-2) for the North Star League title Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner will host a quarterfinal matchup.

Volleyball

State volleyball was condensed into a two-day, single-elimination tournament. The first round and consolation eliminations will be played Friday; the consolation final, quarterfinals and medal rounds are Saturday.

5A (at Skyline HS): Coeur d’Alene (11-3) vs Mountain View, 7 a.m.

4A (at Kimberly HS): Lakeland (10-6) vs Preston, 7 a.m.

3A (at Twin Falls HS): Timberlake (7-10) vs Sugar-Salem, 9:30 a.m.; Kellogg (13-2) vs Kimberly, noon.

2A (Buhl HS): St. Maries (9-4) vs Melba, 7 a.m.

1AD1 (Jerome HS): Wallace (11-4) vs Oakley, noon.

1AD2 (Burley HS): Clark Fork (12-2) vs Castleford, 9:30 a.m.