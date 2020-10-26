Evening kickoff set for Washington State’s opener at Oregon State

Washington State fans will have waited nine months for another Cougar football game when it finally happens.

They’ll have to exercise some patience on Nov. 7, too.

WSU’s long-awaited season opener at Oregon State, and the first game under new coach Nick Rolovich, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of November. The game will air on FS1.

College football fans will have opportunities to watch Pac-12 games on Nov. 7 from the time they wake up until they go to sleep. In addition to the early-morning kickoff already set for Arizona State’s game against USC, the conference announced kickoff times for four other games on Monday.

The full slate includes, ASU at No. 21 USC (9 a.m., FOX), Arizona at Utah (1 p.m., ESPNU), UCLA at Colorado (4 p.m., ESPN2), Stanford at No. 14 Oregon (4:30 p.m., ABC) and Washington at California (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Despite being chosen to finish last in the Pac-12 North by media, the Cougars are favored by 2.5 against the Beavers. WSU’s won the last six games in the series, but needed a last-ditch touchdown from running back Max Borghi to edge out OSU 54-53 and secure bowl eligibility.