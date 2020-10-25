Local NFL roundup: Jags’ Gardner Minshew throws for 2 TDs, sacked 5 times in wake of NFL Networks report

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Even if his job wasn’t in jeopardy Sunday afternoon in Southern California, Gardner Minshew had to play as if it was.

Prior to Jacksonville’s Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Networks the Jaguars would consider a switch at the quarterback position if Minshew didn’t show improvement.

Jacksonville’s struggles as a whole, especially on the defensive side of the ball, may be greater than those of its second-year starting QB, and even with a better than average game from Minshew and the offense, the Jaguars absorbed their sixth loss, falling 39-29 to a Chargers team quarterbacked by former Oregon star Justin Herbert.

Jacksonville’s offensive output was its second-highest of the season, and its highest since Week 2 against Tennessee, but the defense conceded more than 30 points for the sixth consecutive game.

Minshew completed 14 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the loss, which dropped the Jaguars to 1-6 on the season. He was also sacked five times, bringing his season total to 22.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters after the game he’d never considered benching the former Washington State quarterback Sunday.

“I wasn’t thinking about that,” Marrone said.

On the season, Minshew has now thrown 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s thrown for 1,855 yards with 84 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Sunday’s game was the first meeting between Minshew and Herbert since the former led No. 25 WSU to a memorable upset win over No. 12 Oregon in 2018 in conjunction with ESPN College GameDay’s first-ever visit to the Palouse.

Below is a roundup of how other local college and high school players fared Sunday in the NFL.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho), Seattle Seahawks: Mayowa recorded three tackles in Seattle’s 37-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but the former Idaho defensive end committed a costly late penalty that allowed the Cardinals to make it a three-point contest in the fourth quarter and eventually send the game to overtime.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), San Francisco 49ers: The Niners blew out Cam Newton and the Patriots in Foxborough, but most of San Francisco’s offense came on the ground. Bourne didn’t have a reception and was only targeted once in the 33-6 victory.

Joe Dahl (WSU), Detroit Lions: In his second week back from injury, the University High graduate and former WSU offensive lineman helped the Lions rally for a 23-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Jake Rodgers (EWU), Denver Broncos: It was just the second week on the active roster for the ex-Shadle Park and EWU standout, but Rodgers didn’t see any action in the team’s 43-16 loss to Kansas City.

Notes: Guard Mike Iupati (Idaho) was inactive for the Seahawks on Sunday night against Arizona. Jets linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) is still on the team’s injured reserve with a groin injury.