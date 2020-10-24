Two decades of Mark Few: Celebrate Gonzaga’s legendary coach this Christmas by pre-ordering our hardcover book!

Celebrate Mark Few’s legendary career at Gonzaga while you celebrate the holidays this December by preordering The Spokesman-Review’s new book, “Lasting Mark: Coach Mark Few’s legendary career with Gonzaga basketball.”

This hardcover book is a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the Gonzaga fanatic in your family, revisiting the past 21 years of the Bulldogs’ basketball dynasty and celebrating the man who made it happen.

“Lasting Mark: Coach Mark Few’s legendary career with Gonzaga basketball” highlights the key moments and storylines from Few’s career with the Bulldogs, capturing each of the coach’s 21 seasons with full-color pages, high-resolution photos and in-depth stories.

From Matt Santangelo to Adam Morrison and Kelly Olynyk, this book also showcases the players responsible for Gonzaga’s historic rise, from a little-known midmajor to an undisputed powerhouse that’s made 21 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, advanced to the Sweet 16 on 10 occasions, qualified for the Elite Eight four times and made one national championship.

For a limited time, you can preorder the 144-page collector’s book at a reduced price of $29.99 at few.pictorialbook.com. The book will ship Dec. 4.