SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Lake City downs Lewiston in season finale, CdA Charter girls win fifth straight 3A title

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 24, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Zach Johnson scored three touchdowns and visiting Lake City came back from a halftime deficit to beat Lewiston 36-12 in an Inland Empire League 5A game on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved due to the snowstorm that dumped a half-foot of snow across the region.

Lewiston would have qualified for the state playoffs with a win. Bengals quarterback Kash Lang was injured in the first series of the game and was limited to playing defense the rest of the game. Backup QB Jace McKarcher had a TD pass and run, but was intercepted three times.

Lake City (3-6, 1-2) got on the board first, with Chris Irvin connecting with Johnson from 29 yards. Lewiston responded as McKarcher found Jared Grainger on an 8-yard pass, and McKarcher’s 4-yard TD run put the Bengals up 12-6 at intermission.

The second half was all Lake City.

After a fake punt first-down conversion, Irvin hit Matthew Whitcomb on an 18-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Two possessions later, Whitcomb took an interception 53 yards for a score. A 2-point conversion from Irvin to Damon Rosenau made it 22-12.

Lewiston (3-6, 0-3) was stopped on downs twice and late in the third, Johnson’s 6-yard TD catch from Irvin put LC up 28-12 at the end of the quarter.

Early in the fourth, Johnson took an end-around 68 yards to the house.

St. Maries 20, Orofino 0: Quinten Ramsey-Buress scored on a 31-yard run and the Lumberjacks (2-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Maniacs (0-2, 0-2). St. Maries plays Grangeville next week for the District 1-2 2A title and a berth to state.

Soccer

Coeur d’Alene Charter girls 1, Sugar-Salem 0 (2OT): The Panthers (15-1-1) scored in double overtime to edge the Diggers (16-2-0), capturing their fifth straight Idaho State 3A championship.

Coeur d’Alene Charter boys 2, Gooding 0: The Panthers (7-5-3) beat the Senators (11-3-1) in the State 3A third-place game. The Panthers fell 1-0 to Sun Valley Community School earlier in the day in a semifinal in a match postponed from Friday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports

New health insurance plans available Nov. 1 through Washington Healthplanfinder

(Photo courtesy WAHBE)

Fall means the onset of the cold and flu season.