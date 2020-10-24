Prep roundup: Lake City downs Lewiston in season finale, CdA Charter girls win fifth straight 3A title

Zach Johnson scored three touchdowns and visiting Lake City came back from a halftime deficit to beat Lewiston 36-12 in an Inland Empire League 5A game on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved due to the snowstorm that dumped a half-foot of snow across the region.

Lewiston would have qualified for the state playoffs with a win. Bengals quarterback Kash Lang was injured in the first series of the game and was limited to playing defense the rest of the game. Backup QB Jace McKarcher had a TD pass and run, but was intercepted three times.

Lake City (3-6, 1-2) got on the board first, with Chris Irvin connecting with Johnson from 29 yards. Lewiston responded as McKarcher found Jared Grainger on an 8-yard pass, and McKarcher’s 4-yard TD run put the Bengals up 12-6 at intermission.

The second half was all Lake City.

After a fake punt first-down conversion, Irvin hit Matthew Whitcomb on an 18-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Two possessions later, Whitcomb took an interception 53 yards for a score. A 2-point conversion from Irvin to Damon Rosenau made it 22-12.

Lewiston (3-6, 0-3) was stopped on downs twice and late in the third, Johnson’s 6-yard TD catch from Irvin put LC up 28-12 at the end of the quarter.

Early in the fourth, Johnson took an end-around 68 yards to the house.

St. Maries 20, Orofino 0: Quinten Ramsey-Buress scored on a 31-yard run and the Lumberjacks (2-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Maniacs (0-2, 0-2). St. Maries plays Grangeville next week for the District 1-2 2A title and a berth to state.

Soccer

Coeur d’Alene Charter girls 1, Sugar-Salem 0 (2OT): The Panthers (15-1-1) scored in double overtime to edge the Diggers (16-2-0), capturing their fifth straight Idaho State 3A championship.

Coeur d’Alene Charter boys 2, Gooding 0: The Panthers (7-5-3) beat the Senators (11-3-1) in the State 3A third-place game. The Panthers fell 1-0 to Sun Valley Community School earlier in the day in a semifinal in a match postponed from Friday.