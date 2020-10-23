Sports > Montana Sports Skyview, West games against Great Falls schools postponed due to weather Fri., Oct. 23, 2020

Spencer Martin SWX Montana

BILLINGS- The volleyball matches between Great Falls and Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview and Billings West High School have been postponed due to bad weather. Mark Wahl, the Director of Athletics and Activities for Billings Public Schools says the games will be postponed until next Saturday, October 31st at the same times.