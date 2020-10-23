Selkirk Powder offers professional avalanche education

Staff and wire reports

In an effort to increase opportunities for backcountry skiers and riders to undertake structured, state of the art backcountry travel learning opportunities in the American Selkirks; Selkirk Powder Guides (SPG), is proud to join the esteemed national team of American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE) providers for the winter 2020-21 season.

Established in 2003, and known primarily for cat skiing, SPG has been working with a seasoned group of internal guides on the certifications and accreditations necessary to attain the “Provider” status for over four years. Selkirk Powder joins the national team of AIARE providers for the winter 20-21 season making class registration available immediately.

“Selkirk Powder Guides is excited to undertake their first season of avalanche courses as an AIARE provider,” said Ken Barrett, co-founder of Selkirk Powder Guides. “Kevin Stolbrock, our AIARE Programs Manager, and our guide team come with over a century of collective backcountry experience. They have been working extremely hard at achieving their credentials to teach the AIARE curriculum. It’s going to be wonderful to watch them teach what they truly love to do!”

AIARE is a nonprofit educational organization with a mission of “saving lives through avalanche education.” Serving over 100 providers in the US, South America, Europe and Asia, AIARE develops research-based avalanche education curriculum and implements ongoing training and certification for course instructors and providers.

AIARE curriculum offers courses to serve all levels, from recreational to professional and from novice to advanced. They are built in accordance with national and international standards developed by the American Avalanche Association (AAA) and the Canadian Avalanche Association (CAA).

Selkirk Powder Guides has been serving up snowy adventures in the Selkirk Mountains since 2003 by way of cat and heli-skiing adventures; self-propelled and snowmobile-assisted alpine ski tours, and snowmobile adventures as a certified Polaris Adventures Outfitter. They maintain an in-house, Professional Division of the National Ski Patrol (NSP); Idaho state licensed ski guides; and AIARE instructors.

Base operations take place out of Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint, one of the largest ski areas in the United States Pacific Northwest with permits granted by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL).

Beginning in December 2020, SPG will offer AIARE Rescue, AIARE 1 and 2 courses. The SPG team will be available for custom courses.

For available course dates, information and registration, visit: selkirkpowder.com, call (208)263-6959, or email reservations@selkirkpowder.com.